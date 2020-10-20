Advertisement

Neighbors make Halloween come early for children of deploying Central Texas soldier

Dressing up and trick-or-treating is a cherished tradition for the Tilton family
By Julie Hays
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Halloween came two weeks early for the children of a National Guard soldier who’s about to deploy overseas thanks to dozens of residents of a McGregor neighborhood who responded to a mother’s appeal.

James Tilton, a physician’s assistant at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, received orders to deploy before Halloween.

Dressing up and trick-or-treating is a cherished tradition for the Tilton family, including James, his wife, Lindsey and their kids Christopher, 7, Tilly, 4, and Penny, 1, which is why Lindsey turned to her Sunwest Village neighborhood Facebook page to ask for help.

“I need help with something,” she wrote.

“My husband is deploying again at the end of October so he will be missing Halloween. Halloween for him and my kids is a big deal, especially for him and my daughter who he dresses up with every year. I really want to give them the trick or treat experience before he leaves.”

Lindsey was hoping that maybe 10 residents would be willing to leave bowls of candy on their porches so her children could pass by and get a treat Saturday.

But the response she got was overwhelming.

“Within two hours, I got over 100 responses on this post,” she says.

Lindsey managed to keep the early Halloween a secret from James and the children, who were surprised to find their costumes laid out when they returned from lunch Saturday.

At 5 p.m. Saturday the family hit the neighborhood streets, Lindsey dressed as Chewbacca and Christopher as Darth Vader.

James, in keeping with tradition, matched the girls, going as Olaf from Disney’s “Frozen,” while daughters Tilly and Penny dressed as sisters Elsa and Anna.

Ultimately the residents of more than 100 homes agreed to participate in the early trick-or-treating.

“Everyone decorated their front porches, people dressed up, one family did a whole Jason theme, a sweet Jason,” Lindsey said laughing.

“Kids dressed up, a few kids even followed us along down their streets. It was just really beautiful.”

One neighbor even left out a frozen meal for the family.

The Tiltons trick-or-treated until past dark and didn’t make it to every home before “meltdowns and bedtime” Lindsey said.

“I just still can’t believe it happened,” Lindsey said. “I just can’t express how we felt. My son kept saying ‘This is all for us? This is all for us?’ He was so blown away.”

Lindsey had placed small American flags in the yards of every home whose residents agreed to participate, not only so her kids would know at which homes they were welcome, but also to recognize the neighbors for pitching in.

The flags stretched as far as the eye could see throughout the neighborhood.

James said he’ll leave Central Texas and his family in the coming days with a heart full of thanks for a Halloween he’ll never forget.

“It’s one of those things it really means quite a bit,” James said.

“Just the outpouring of support for me and the military service and the family. Everyone was like ‘hey, man if you need anything while you’re gone just let us know and we will help.’ And so the support, it’s just touching and we really appreciate it.”

KWTX News 10 This Morning