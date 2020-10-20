Stocks close higher as companies report solid earnings

NEW YORK (AP) - Stocks closed higher Tuesday on Wall Street following several solid earnings reports from U.S. companies. Investors are also monitoring last-ditch efforts in Washington to get more aid for the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Tuesday, recouping some of its losses from a day earlier.

Procter & Gamble, Regions Financial and Travelers rose after reporting quarterly results that were better than analysts were expecting.

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit claiming that Google has abused its dominance in online search to stifle competition.

Overseas markets were mixed and Treasury yields held steady. Crude oil prices rose.

