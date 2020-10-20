Suspect in custody after 2 Texas officers shot at apartment complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect was in custody Tuesday morning after two Houston officers were shot at an apartment complex near the Texas Medical Center.

A brief standoff ensued before police made the arrest.

“Suspect is in custody and en route to the hospital. SWAT scene has concluded,” police said in a tweet.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and en route to the hospital. SWAT scene has concluded. There will be a 12:30p briefing at Memorial Hermann Hospital with Chief @ArtAcevedo #hounews https://t.co/OGH9oUFLBK — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 20, 2020

The wounded officers were taken to a hospital.

Information about their injuries and condition wasn’t immediately released.

