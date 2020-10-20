Suspect in custody after 2 Texas officers shot at apartment complex
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect was in custody Tuesday morning after two Houston officers were shot at an apartment complex near the Texas Medical Center.
A brief standoff ensued before police made the arrest.
“Suspect is in custody and en route to the hospital. SWAT scene has concluded,” police said in a tweet.
The wounded officers were taken to a hospital.
Information about their injuries and condition wasn’t immediately released.
