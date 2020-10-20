Advertisement

Suspect in custody after 2 Texas officers shot at apartment complex

The two Houston officers were shot at an apartment complex near the Texas Medical Center.
The two Houston officers were shot at an apartment complex near the Texas Medical Center.(CNN VAN)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - A suspect was in custody Tuesday morning after two Houston officers were shot at an apartment complex near the Texas Medical Center.

A brief standoff ensued before police made the arrest.

“Suspect is in custody and en route to the hospital. SWAT scene has concluded,” police said in a tweet.

The wounded officers were taken to a hospital.

Information about their injuries and condition wasn’t immediately released.

