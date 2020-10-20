Advertisement

Teague: Police Department receives $45,000 grant for dash cams, body cams

The Teague Police Department has received a grant for more than $45,000 to purchase dash cams and body cams. (File)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) – The Teague Police Department has received a $45,278.50 state DJ-Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance grant to purchase new dash cams for patrol units and body cameras for officers.

Teague Police Chief DeWayne Philpott wrote the grant request earlier this year and worked with the governor’s office to ensure the request complied with grant requirements.

“We will begin purchasing the new equipment and schedule installation. Departmental staff will be trained on the new equipment in the course of this process,” police said.

