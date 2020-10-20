Teague: Police Department receives $45,000 grant for dash cams, body cams

TEAGUE, Texas (KWTX) – The Teague Police Department has received a $45,278.50 state DJ-Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance grant to purchase new dash cams for patrol units and body cameras for officers.

Teague Police Chief DeWayne Philpott wrote the grant request earlier this year and worked with the governor’s office to ensure the request complied with grant requirements.

“We will begin purchasing the new equipment and schedule installation. Departmental staff will be trained on the new equipment in the course of this process,” police said.

