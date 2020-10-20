Advertisement

Texas joins landmark antitrust case against Google

Texas is joining the U.S. Department of Justice and 10 other states in suing Google for antitrust violations in a landmark case.
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (KWTX)– Texas joined the U.S. Justice Department Tuesday in suing Google for antitrust violations, alleging that it abused its dominance in online search and advertising to stifle competition and harm consumers.

“Google’s anticompetitive business strategies have disrupted the competitive process, reduced consumer choice, and stifled innovation,” Texas Attorney General Paxton said Tuesday.

“The violations set forth in the complaint show that Google no longer resembles the innovative startup it was 20 years ago. Our action today is intended to restore competition and allow rivals and next generation search engines to challenge Google so that the marketplace, not a monopolist, will decide how search services and search ads are offered,” he said.

The litigation marks the government’s most significant act to protect competition since its groundbreaking case against Microsoft more than 20 years ago.

The suit could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing investigations of major tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook at both the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.

Google has long denied the claims of unfair competition.

Google argues that although its businesses are large, they are useful and beneficial to consumers.

Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, and South Carolina also joined the suit.

