Advertisement

Two more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 die

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Central Texas.
COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Central Texas.(KY3)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in McLennan County, an 83-year-old man and a 90-year-old man, the Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Tuesday afternoon.

The deaths raise the virus' toll in the county to 140.

The health district reported 70 additional cases of the virus Tuesday, 17 of which are from surge testing now underway.

The county’s case total now stands at 9,573.

Of that number, 515 cases were active Tuesday and 8,918 patients have recovered.

Fifty six patients were hospitalized Tuesday, 14 on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30.

State

Texas is on the cusp of another COVID-19 surge. Is the state better prepared to handle it?

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By SHAWN MULCAHY
xperts say Texas is more prepared to handle another wave. But they fear that if the state fails to control the outbreak, it could quickly spiral out of control.

State

Texas schools tell teachers with medical risks they must return to classrooms

Updated: 5 hours ago
Federal disability law allows employees to ask their bosses for reasonable accommodations, such as temporary schedule changes, shift changes or working remotely, if an illness puts them at higher risk for COVID-19.

Politics

AP-NORC/USAFacts poll: US trust in COVID-19 information down

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts in health, science and political communication said they see three reasons for the drop in trust: fear, politics and the public watching science messily forming in real time.

Latest News

Health

Blood from sickest COVID-19 patients makes best plasma therapy treatment

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The sicker a patient is with the virus, the stronger the antibody response seems to be.

Our Town

Waco: Hundreds of students return to campus after temporary school closures

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
Hundreds of Waco ISD students returned to campus Monday after temporary school closures intended to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Health

COVID-19 claims 4 more lives in Central Texas

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Staff
Four more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 have died and since Friday more than 300 additional cases of the virus have been confirmed in the region.

Our Town

Waco: COVID-19 surge testing continues

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT
|
By Hannah Hall
COVID-19 surge testing continues in Waco for at least the next month.

Local

Another Central Texas district ends online instruction

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:32 PM CDT
Another Central Texas school district is ending online instruction.

Health

What you need to know about herd immunity

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 1:24 PM CDT
|
By CNN staff
Up to this point, more than 200,000 people have died in the United States and not even 10% of the population has been infected.