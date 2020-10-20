Two more Central Texas residents diagnosed with COVID-19 die

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in McLennan County, an 83-year-old man and a 90-year-old man, the Waco-McLennan County Health District announced Tuesday afternoon.

The deaths raise the virus' toll in the county to 140.

The health district reported 70 additional cases of the virus Tuesday, 17 of which are from surge testing now underway.

The county’s case total now stands at 9,573.

Of that number, 515 cases were active Tuesday and 8,918 patients have recovered.

Fifty six patients were hospitalized Tuesday, 14 on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.