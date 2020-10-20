Waco: Hundreds of students return to campus after temporary school closures

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Hundreds of students returned to campus Monday at University High School, Waco High School, the Greater Waco Advanced Health Care Academy and the Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy after the four campuses were temporarily closed on Oct. 8 to stem the spread of COVID 19.

University High School had more students in attendance Monday than before the temporary shutdown.

“Almost 300 students came back today while 50 decided to go remote,” Principal Dr. Ricky Edison said.

Edison says parents across the district had the option to change their children’s form of instruction starting this week because it’s the beginning of a new grading period.

“We have about 250 more students that returned to campus Monday,” he said.

Edison says the week of remote instruction helped the staff to prepare for the additional students.

“That week did really help us get to where we want to be,” he says.

“We feel great about everything.”

The district says student health remains a top priority.

“Student safety is paramount,” says Edison.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure students get an education and stay safe.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.