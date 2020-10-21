2020 Classroom Champions: Troy’s Allie Berg

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Troy High School senior Allie Berg is a Texas Best Chevy Dealer Classroom Champion.

Allie Berg is all over the place when it comes to extravehicular activities at Troy.

“I’m the cheer captain, run cross country and I play golf for my dad,” said Allie.

She’s also the PA announcer for Thursday night football games.

On top of all of that, she’s maintained excellent grades and is ranked eighth in her class.

For Allie, a key to success has been prioritizing what’s important to her.

“So for me that’s a relationship with Jesus Christ and then my family, work in the classroom and then the extracurricular activities,” said Allie.

Her family is never far away. Allie’s mom is a teacher, and her dad is an assistant football coach.

“I’ve been around football my whole life, my dad is a coach out there,” added Allie.

As, Allie mentioned he’s also been her golf coach.

“Just a tremendous experience. Every coach wants to coach their kids and that’s the highlight of my year is getting to see her,” said Tim Berg.

Allie’s older brother went from Troy to UMHB. Allie hopes to do the same, closing this chapter at Troy High School for the Berg family.

“My kids are a blessing and to get to coach them both and see the life that they lead and the example they are is a little overwhelming. They’re gonna laugh at me because I get choked up over my kids. She’s a blessing,” said Tim Berg.

