Art Center of Waco adapts, survives, thrives amid pandemic

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The staff of the Art Center of Waco is doing what it does best; getting creative to adapt, survive and thrive as the world deals with the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

The worldwide pandemic hit in the middle of the nonprofit’s capital campaign to raise money and move the decades-old center to the cultural district downtown near the Magnolia Silos and despite the challenging times the project is moving full-steam ahead.

“We will begin breaking ground on that new location later this year, so late November or early December,” said board member Hector Sabido.

“We are very excited about the opportunity to move into that location.”

The goal is the finish the Art Center Complex in 10 to 12 months and then move in by late next fall or early 2022.

It’s a lofty goal for a nonprofit dealing with many challenges.

The biggest fundraiser of the year in the spring had to be moved to a virtual event which proved to be successful.

Many of the art classes and offerings at the center have also been moved online in order to keep the community safe.

“As I’m sure many organizations and businesses, we had to adapt our way our way of doing business and the way we serve our community is completely different this year because of COVID-19,” Sabido said.

While some of the classes initially transitioned to smaller sessions in-person, most are now being offered in a variety of ways online.

“Now we are offering our classes virtually whether it’s painting classes, photography classes, how to take selfies, things like that,” he said.

“There are different things that we offer that can get you in tap in the art sector.”

Sabido said he feels like enjoying the arts and giving the community a creative outlet is more important now more than ever before.

“Research has shown getting involved in a hobby like art can definitely reduce the stress that anyone has during COVID-19,” Sabido said.

The Art Center of Waco is getting a big boost in 2020.

It was chosen as a “Charity Champion” by TFNB Your Bank for Life and will receive a free marketing campaign and free leadership training.

