Central Texas man, 77, named in sealed child porn indictment arrested

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A 77-year-old Bell County man named in a federal possession of child pornography indictment was in custody Wednesday.

Bell County deputies arrested Chesley Nunley, Jr., on Tuesday at his home.

On July 2 deputies served a search warrant at Nunley’s home and seized more than 100 electronic devices on which photos and videos depicting child pornography were found, authorities said.

Nunley was held without bond Wednesday awaiting transfer to federal custody in Waco.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.