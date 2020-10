ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - A Round Rock resident has claimed a $1 million prize in the Texas Lottery’s Million Dollar Loteria game.

The ticket was purchased at Sam’s Mini Mart at 5210 Manor Rd.

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

The prize was the fourth of six $1 million jackpots in the game.

