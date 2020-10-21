Advertisement

Family escapes house fire safely

Cause still unknown
A family was reported safe Wednesday morning following a small house fire.
A family was reported safe Wednesday morning following a small house fire.(KWTX)
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Oct. 21, 2020
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A family was reported safe Wednesday morning following a small house fire.

According to first responders, it happened in the 1000 block of South 17th Street in Waco just after 7:00 a.m.

Several fire engines responded to the scene near Dutton.

The family that was inside the home made it out safely.

It’s unclear the cost of the damage, however the flames were confined to a laundry room.

It’s unclear what caused the fire.

