Fort Hood: Team-building exercise aims to eliminate ‘corrosives’

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Battalion by battalion, Fort Hood troops are taking part in a team-building exercise called Operation Pegasus strength that’s aimed at eliminating what the Army calls “corrosives” such as suicide, sexual assault, sexual harassment and extremism from the ranks, issues brought to the forefront in the aftermath of the disappearance and death of slain Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

“These are challenging times at Fort Hood,” said Maj. Gen. John Richardson, deputy commanding general of operations of III Corps and the post’s acting senior commander.

“I am 100% committed to leading Fort Hood forward as we seek to improve our readiness by focusing on our people and building cohesive teams.”

The round-robin style exercise gives leaders a chance to engage and get to know the soldiers under their command.

Soldiers are assigned to 10-member squads and engage in Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention or SHARP training, inclusivity training, value of life training and a psychological exercise with certified behavioral health specialists.

“Like everything else, there needs to be training,” said Col. Myles B. Caggins, III Corps' director of public affairs.

“We’ve established a facility called the SHARP 360 facility and in this facility, Soldiers are going through different scenarios that they may encounter in their daily lives where harassment may pop-up” such as in a bar, the field, a barracks room or a gym.

Earlier this month the post established an equal opportunity and harassment hotline.

Soldiers dealing with harassment or issues with their chain of command may call (254) 291-5717.

