Advertisement

Fort Hood: Team-building exercise aims to eliminate ‘corrosives’

Fort Hood troops are taking part in a team-building exercise called Operation Pegasus strength that’s aimed at eliminating what the Army calls “corrosives” such as suicide, sexual assault, sexual harassment and extremism from the ranks (Photo by Kathleen Serie/file)
Fort Hood troops are taking part in a team-building exercise called Operation Pegasus strength that’s aimed at eliminating what the Army calls “corrosives” such as suicide, sexual assault, sexual harassment and extremism from the ranks (Photo by Kathleen Serie/file)(KOLNKGIN)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Battalion by battalion, Fort Hood troops are taking part in a team-building exercise called Operation Pegasus strength that’s aimed at eliminating what the Army calls “corrosives” such as suicide, sexual assault, sexual harassment and extremism from the ranks, issues brought to the forefront in the aftermath of the disappearance and death of slain Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

“These are challenging times at Fort Hood,” said Maj. Gen. John Richardson, deputy commanding general of operations of III Corps and the post’s acting senior commander.

“I am 100% committed to leading Fort Hood forward as we seek to improve our readiness by focusing on our people and building cohesive teams.”

The round-robin style exercise gives leaders a chance to engage and get to know the soldiers under their command.

Soldiers are assigned to 10-member squads and engage in Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention or SHARP training, inclusivity training, value of life training and a psychological exercise with certified behavioral health specialists.

“Like everything else, there needs to be training,” said Col. Myles B. Caggins, III Corps' director of public affairs.

“We’ve established a facility called the SHARP 360 facility and in this facility, Soldiers are going through different scenarios that they may encounter in their daily lives where harassment may pop-up” such as in a bar, the field, a barracks room or a gym.

Earlier this month the post established an equal opportunity and harassment hotline.

Soldiers dealing with harassment or issues with their chain of command may call (254) 291-5717.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Neighbors make Halloween come early for children of deploying Central Texas soldier

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Julie Hays
Halloween came early for the children of a Central Texas National Guard soldier who’s about to deploy overseas, thanks to dozens of neighbors who responded to a mother’s appeal.

State

One of 2 Texas officers shot at apartment complex dies

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Staff
One of the two Texas police officers who were shot Tuesday morning at an apartment complex has died.

Our Town

Waco: Caritas holds virtual auction in lieu of major annual fundraiser

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased the number of people seeking help from Waco’s Caritas food pantry, but because of the outbreak, Caritas was forced to cancel one of its biggest annual fundraisers.

Our Town

Harker Heights: New police program will help officers help residents with cognitive disabilities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The Harker Heights Police Department has launched a new program to make it easier for officers to return people with cognitive disabilities to their families in they event they wander off.

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: Library in one of WISD’s oldest schools updated

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The library in one of the Waco ISD’s oldest schools has been updated.

Our Town

Temple: City forms taskforce, launches homeless count

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
The Temple Homeless Task Force has launched a two-week count of the city’s homeless residents.

News

Waco ISD unveils new library at local elementary school

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Waco: Caritas holds online fundraiser

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Neighbors make Halloween come early for children of deploying Central Texas soldier

Updated: 2 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Brady's Tuesday Evening FastCast

Updated: 3 hours ago