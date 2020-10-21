Advertisement

Harker Heights: VFW reopens after shutdown

VFW post 3892 is back open once again after a long shut down due to COVID-19, and veterans had a huge part in helping the employees stay on their feet during the shutdown.
VFW post 3892 is back open once again after a long shut down due to COVID-19, and veterans had a huge part in helping the employees stay on their feet during the shutdown.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - VFW post 3892 is back open once again after a long shut down due to COVID-19, and veterans had a huge part in helping the employees stay on their feet during the shutdown.

Manager Chasity Love and other employees didn’t think that the virus would shut down their facility for seven months, leaving them to try and find work elsewhere.

“When I was gonna be late on my rent, I though that it was okay because we were eventually open again,” she said.

“I expected things to change back to where they were before all this.”

Love faced being evicted from her apartment, while other employees were facing disconnection for utilities, sitting in the dark without power.

That’s when Commander Willie Keller Jr. took action and started asking veterans around the area for donations.

“My senior vice jumped up and said he had $100, then a few other people said they had $100,” he said.

“The mayor of Nolanville, who’s also a member here, said he had $200. It just kind of went off and it shows that we have to take care of our own before we take care of anybody else.”

Keller and the veterans were able to raise enough money to help keep the families afloat. Thankfully, the VFW finally reopened this month.

Love says while serving those who serve is the greatest gift, what the veterans gave her and the other employees is just as sweet.

“I got a lot of hugs that day,” she said.

“We were all on the same line that we’re a family and we all take care of each other. I’m very blessed and grateful because I didn’t know what I was going to do.”

Commander Keller says they’re working with the TABC to help qualify their facility as a restaurant, rather than a bar, so they don’t end up in a shut down situation again.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harker Heights: New police program will help officers help residents with cognitive disabilities

Updated: 43 minutes ago
KWTX News 10 at Six

Local

Neighbors make Halloween come early for children of deploying Central Texas soldier

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Hays
Halloween came early for the children of a Central Texas National Guard soldier who’s about to deploy overseas, thanks to dozens of neighbors who responded to a mother’s appeal.

State

One of 2 Texas officers shot at apartment complex dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Staff
One of the two Texas police officers who were shot Tuesday morning at an apartment complex has died.

Our Town

Fort Hood: Team-building exercise aims to eliminate ‘corrosives’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eric Franklin
Fort Hood troops are taking part in a team-building exercise called Operation Pegasus strength that’s aimed at eliminating what the Army calls “corrosives” such as suicide, sexual assault, sexual harassment and extremism from the ranks

Latest News

Our Town

Waco: Caritas holds virtual auction in lieu of major annual fundraiser

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased the number of people seeking help from Waco’s Caritas food pantry, but because of the outbreak, Caritas was forced to cancel one of its biggest annual fundraisers.

Our Town

Harker Heights: New police program will help officers help residents with cognitive disabilities

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Rosemond Crown
The Harker Heights Police Department has launched a new program to make it easier for officers to return people with cognitive disabilities to their families in they event they wander off.

Our Town

Waco: Library in one of WISD’s oldest schools updated

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Drake Lawson
The library in one of the Waco ISD’s oldest schools has been updated.

Our Town

Temple: City forms taskforce, launches homeless count

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
The Temple Homeless Task Force has launched a two-week count of the city’s homeless residents.

News

Waco ISD unveils new library at local elementary school

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five

News

Waco: Caritas holds online fundraiser

Updated: 3 hours ago
KWTX News 10 at Five