Harker Heights: VFW reopens after shutdown

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - VFW post 3892 is back open once again after a long shut down due to COVID-19, and veterans had a huge part in helping the employees stay on their feet during the shutdown.

Manager Chasity Love and other employees didn’t think that the virus would shut down their facility for seven months, leaving them to try and find work elsewhere.

“When I was gonna be late on my rent, I though that it was okay because we were eventually open again,” she said.

“I expected things to change back to where they were before all this.”

Love faced being evicted from her apartment, while other employees were facing disconnection for utilities, sitting in the dark without power.

That’s when Commander Willie Keller Jr. took action and started asking veterans around the area for donations.

“My senior vice jumped up and said he had $100, then a few other people said they had $100,” he said.

“The mayor of Nolanville, who’s also a member here, said he had $200. It just kind of went off and it shows that we have to take care of our own before we take care of anybody else.”

Keller and the veterans were able to raise enough money to help keep the families afloat. Thankfully, the VFW finally reopened this month.

Love says while serving those who serve is the greatest gift, what the veterans gave her and the other employees is just as sweet.

“I got a lot of hugs that day,” she said.

“We were all on the same line that we’re a family and we all take care of each other. I’m very blessed and grateful because I didn’t know what I was going to do.”

Commander Keller says they’re working with the TABC to help qualify their facility as a restaurant, rather than a bar, so they don’t end up in a shut down situation again.

