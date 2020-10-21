Local fire departments respond to hazmat situation along I-35

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Local fire crews responded to a “hazmat situation” Wednesday morning.

The Waco Fire department Tweeted it was assisting the Robinson Fire Department with an 18-wheeler carrying batteries that was on fire.

The Tweet, sent out at 5:12 am, stated the crews had responded to the 6600 Block of the Southbound I-35 Frontage Road

