McLennan County COVID-19 death toll continues to rise

COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in McLennan County. (File)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in McLennan County, health officials announced during a virtual news conference Wednesday afternoon.

The death toll from the virus in the county now stands at 142.

Officials reported 59 additional cases of the virus Wednesday, raising the county’s total to 9,632.

Of the total, 543 cases were active Wednesday and 8,943 patients have recovered.

Forty nine patients were hospitalized Wednesday, 13 of them on ventilators.

