Notable Cold Front Friday, Strong Front Likely Monday

We’re all ready for some seasonable weather in Central Texas and that’s what’s in the forecast for parts of the weekend and likely into much of next week too as two cold fronts swing through the area. The first cold front moves through this Friday so we’re going to continue to experience warm morning temperatures and toasty afternoon temperatures. Mostly cloudy skies will give way to some sunshine this afternoon as highs warm into the mid-to-upper 80s. Tomorrow’s forecast is the same. Morning temperatures will be a touch cooler in the mid-to-upper 60s, but afternoon highs will be just as warm in the mid-to-upper 80s.

The first of two cold fronts swings through Friday during the late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s and low-to-mid 80s ahead of the front but should drop into the 60s and 70s late in the day. Friday’s front will also bring us a 20% to 30% chance of rain with the best potential for showers and storms coming east of I-35. Temperatures may be warm enough for a stray strong storm with gusty winds and very small hail, but rain chances and severe weather chances are staying low for the time being. The front clears the area by sunset and we’re expecting some phenomenal weather Saturday with morning temperatures in the low 50s reaching the low-to-mid 70s late in the day. Temperatures will warm back into the mid 80s Sunday before our next front arrives.

There are still a fair amount of questions regarding next week’s front, specifically about how cold it may be behind the front and how long the chill will last. The front likely swings through during the early morning hours dropping overnight temperatures into the 50s and 60s when the front passes through. Strong north winds gusting to near 30 MPH should keep temperatures falling during the afternoon in the 40s and 50s. The front itself will bring us a 30% chance of rain that’ll go up to 40% Monday night and Tuesday. Rain chances will stick around Wednesday and Thursday but should exit the area by Friday. We are anticipating temperatures to stay in the upper 30s and 40s for morning lows with afternoon highs in the 50s Tuesday and 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Those temperatures are not set in stone and will need to be adjusted.

