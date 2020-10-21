Our Roller Coaster of Highs Gets Crazier Heading Into Next Week!

It’ll be warm and muggy to start the evening with temperatures in the mid 80s. We dip to the 70s late evening, with morning lows in the upper 60′s again. We’ll also have some patchy fog to start your Thursday too, with the best chances near and east of I-35. Fog is gone by 11am, after which we’ll have partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80′s again Thursday afternoon.

The warm weather will last through Friday morning, but Friday we’ll have a cold front pass through the area. The cold front will bring a few isolated showers Friday morning, but by the afternoon it’ll bring us comfortable, Fall-like weather with highs only in the 70′s for everyone. The beautiful weather lasts through the beginning of the weekend, with another brief warmup on Sunday in the mid 80′s. After that, yet another cold front will move in, but this time tanking highs down into the low 50′s by Tuesday! Better rain chances will accompany this front as well.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.