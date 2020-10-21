Suspects arrested after armed local resident encountered armed intruder indicted

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – Bell County grand jurors returned indictments Wednesday against three men and a woman arrested after a local resident armed with a handgun confronted an armed intruder who kicked in the front door of the resident’s home.

Corey Henderson, 20, and Marquis Henderson,19, both of Temple, Devonne Palmer, 18, of Harker Heights and Raven Singleton, 20, of Temple were named in indictments Wednesday charging burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft.

Palmer’s name did not appear on the Bell County Jail’s online roster Wednesday, but the other three remain jailed.

Marquis Henderson is held in lieu of bonds totaling $750,000; Corey Henderson in lieu of $105,000 bond and Singleton in lieu of bonds totaling $250,000.

The break-in was reported just after 6:20 p.m. Aug. 17 in the 3800 block of Stillhouse Drive.

The caller said “a resident of the home was upstairs and heard what sounded like someone kicking in the front door to the residence,” sheriff’s Lt. Bob Reinhard said in a press release.

“The resident, armed with a handgun, encountered an unknown male inside the home and stated the suspect was armed as well,” he said.

Neither man fired and the would-be burglar ran out of the house and got into a vehicle parked nearby, he said.

Deputies spotted the vehicle and pulled it over on FM 2410 in Belton.

They did not find a weapon.

Marquis Henderson was also held Wednesday on charges of failure to identify, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor fraud, according to online jail records.

The aggravated assault charge stems from a shooting on Jan. 22 at the Bush’s Chicken at 250 Commercial Drive in Harker Heights that left one injured.

Officers responded to the restaurant at 250 Commercial Dr. in Harker Heights at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 22.

The victim, who was shot in the neck and the back according to an affidavit, was taken by ambulance to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.