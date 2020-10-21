Advertisement

H-E-B rewards employees with $500 bonus ahead of holiday season

File Photo
File Photo(file)
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B is rewarding its hard working partners with a $500 bonus ahead of the holiday season.

“As a Texas-sized thank you, H-E-B will share this award with each of our more than 120,000 Partners in the Lone Star State,” the company said.

All full-time and part-time hourly and salaried partners employed before October 23, 2020 will reportedly receive the award via direct deposit/

This includes all employees who work in stores, manufacturing, warehousing and transportation positions, and administrative locations, H-E-B said.

The bonus will also be given to all partners at Central Market, Mi Tienda and Joe V’s locations as well as Favor Team Members, the company said.

“At H-E-B, our success starts with our people. In the face of many challenges this year, our Partners have confronted each obstacle with grace, compassion, strength, and resilience,” said H-E-B President Craig Boyan.

“Our Partners continue to raise the bar in pursuit of excellence, uplifting and inspiring people across our great state and beyond. As we look toward the holiday season and to 2021, it’s with immense pride and great excitement we celebrate our Partners and their families for the passion and heart they exhibit every day to Texans across our great state.”

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Two Central Texas counties report first deaths from COVID-19

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Staff
Two Central Texas counties that remained free of COVID-19 until mid-May both recorded their first deaths from the virus Wednesday.

Local

Indictments returned against members of local gang responsible for series of murders, assaults, robberies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Vanselow
Federal indictments against 13 Central Texas gang members reveal “a reign of terror…resulting in death and suffering on a frightening scale,” U.S. Attorney Gregg Sofer said Wednesday.

Our Town

Waco: Challenges of working from home continue

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hannah Hall
Months after the pandemic, working from home is still a challenge for some.

Local

Suspects arrested after armed local resident encountered armed intruder indicted

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
Grand jurors returned indictments Wednesday against three men and a woman arrested after a local resident armed with a handgun confronted an armed intruder who evidently kicked in the front door of the resident’s home.

Latest News

Local

Local protesters shift focus to disappearance of Army private from another Texas post

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
Protesters are expected to gather again Wednesday outside Fort Hood, but this time to press for answers in the disappearance of an Army private from another Texas Army post.

Local

Central Texas resident claims $1 million scratch-off game prize

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Staff
A Central Texas resident has claimed a $1 million scratch-off prize.

State

Shooting at Texas nightclub leaves 3 dead, 1 critically injured

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A late-night shooting at a Texas nightclub left three people dead and another critically injured.

Local

Advocacy groups ask feds to investigate sexual assaults, gang violence in Texas youth lockups

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff
An advocacy group's request for a federal investigation is the latest chapter in a scandal-plagued recent history for the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, which oversees two facilities in Central Texas.

News

Off-duty officers, paramedic honored for saving local woman’s life

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Rissa Shaw
After a Lacy Lakeview woman’s life is saved just in time for her first granddaughter’s birth, the three off-duty first responders who rescued her from a burning vehicle are being honored.

Local

Murdered Fort Hood soldier died “in the line of duty,” Army says

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Murdered Fort Hood Spc. Vanessa Guillen died “in the line of duty,” an Army investigation has concluded.