H-E-B rewards employees with $500 bonus ahead of holiday season

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B is rewarding its hard working partners with a $500 bonus ahead of the holiday season.

“As a Texas-sized thank you, H-E-B will share this award with each of our more than 120,000 Partners in the Lone Star State,” the company said.

All full-time and part-time hourly and salaried partners employed before October 23, 2020 will reportedly receive the award via direct deposit/

This includes all employees who work in stores, manufacturing, warehousing and transportation positions, and administrative locations, H-E-B said.

The bonus will also be given to all partners at Central Market, Mi Tienda and Joe V’s locations as well as Favor Team Members, the company said.

“At H-E-B, our success starts with our people. In the face of many challenges this year, our Partners have confronted each obstacle with grace, compassion, strength, and resilience,” said H-E-B President Craig Boyan.

“Our Partners continue to raise the bar in pursuit of excellence, uplifting and inspiring people across our great state and beyond. As we look toward the holiday season and to 2021, it’s with immense pride and great excitement we celebrate our Partners and their families for the passion and heart they exhibit every day to Texans across our great state.”

