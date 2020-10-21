Waco: Caritas holds virtual auction in lieu of major annual fundraiser

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased the number of people seeking help from Waco’s Caritas food pantry, but because of the outbreak, Caritas was forced to cancel one of its biggest annual fundraisers.

“We definitely saw an increase back in March,” Caritas Co-Executive Director Alicia Jallah said.

“We were seeing triple the number of households that we normally saw,” she said.

“We know if we weren’t here, thousands of individuals including kids and seniors would be going hungry,” she said.

Caritas was faced with the prospect of going without, as well, after the pandemic forced the nonprofit to cancel this year’s Feast of Caring.

“We had to quickly think ‘how are we going to fundraise and what are some ways that we can still involve the community,’” Director of Development Mary Beth Kauk said.

The solution?

An online auction offering items similar to those auctioned at the Feast of Caring.

“We could not have done it without our amazing community,” Kauk said.

Bidding opens at midnight Tuesday and closes at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Bids may be made online for such items as a diamond flower pendant necklace, dinner for 12 at Lula Jane’s, a Michael Kors Ciara tote, a Kendra Scott necklace and earring set, and even a Whataburger gift basket.

