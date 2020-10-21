Waco: Challenges of working from home continue

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Months after the start of the pandemic, working from home is still a challenge for some who are dealing with changes to the workday schedule and commute.

James Whiddon, founder and CEO of The Old School, said people are spending a lot more time at home now, possibly with children, pets and spouses underfoot.

One of the biggest changes has been losing the commute time in the mornings and evenings.

While Whiddon said commuting has its own stresses, it also creates a definitive start and end time to the work day.

“The commute gave everyone an opportunity to maybe get mentally prepared for the work day, 15-, 30-minute commute, thinking about work, nothing else to do but drive,” Whiddon said.

Now, Whiddon said the extra time a commute would have taken is being replaced with either more work time or more family time.

Whiddon said working from home has also required a lot more discipline from workers.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Whiddon said productivity was more of an issue.

Now, people have made adjustments.

Whiddon said one method people can use to help their productivity is time blocking.

By using technology to block off sections of time for specific tasks, Whiddon said people can stay on target.

“That might give you some needed structure you don’t have because you’re at the work place and your supervisors are not right there, it also gives you some start and stop times,” Whiddon said.

He added having those start and stop times is important, because people are likely to start working earlier since they are working from home.

People often end up working longer because it is more difficult to walk away from a home office.

While some people have started heading back to the office, Whiddon said he would be surprised if all businesses had their employees in the office at the same time in the future.

