Waco: Library in one of WISD’s oldest schools updated

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Students at Waco’s Alta Vista Elementary toured the school’s renovated library Tuesday afternoon.

Officials used the six months during which the school was empty because of the COVID-19 outbreak to update the library, bringing in new furniture, carpet, and more than 2,000 new books.

“I am just excited to have a space where our kids can come in and read,” Principal Lindsey Helton said.

“I feel like we have given them a space that they will want to visit and curl up with a good book,” Helton said.

