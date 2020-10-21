Advertisement

Waco: Two-car crash sends one to local hospital

One person was taken to a local hospital Wednesday after a two-car crash.
By Paul J. Gately
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One person was taken to a local hospital Wednesday after a two-car crash in North Waco.

One of the driver’s left after the collision, but was caught about two blocks from the scene of the accident at North 26th Street and Herring Avenue.

The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

