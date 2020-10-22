Advertisement

Cartel battles stun once-peaceful state in central Mexico

The two most powerful drug cartels in the hemisphere are battling over Guanajuato, the industrial and farming hub of central Mexico.
The two most powerful drug cartels in the hemisphere are battling over Guanajuato, the industrial and farming hub of central Mexico.(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The two most powerful drug cartels in the hemisphere are battling over Guanajuato, the industrial and farming hub of central Mexico.

It’s a state that has attracted gangs for the same reason it has lured auto manufacturers: road and rail networks that lead straight to the U.S. border.

The state is now also wracked by violence.

Guanajuato saw over 3,400 homicides in the first nine months of this year, putting the state on track for a murder rate of about 75 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Most of the bloodshed is due to a clash between the rising Jalisco New Generation Cartel and a local gang.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business

Stocks shake off a wobbly start to end higher on Wall Street

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Stocks shook off a wobbly start and ended higher on Wall Street.

Business

September existing home sales climb 9.5%, highest since ’06

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Sales of existing homes climbed 9.4% in September.

Health

Santa Claus won’t be coming to Macy’s this year

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
More than a quarter of a million people come to see Santa at Macy’s in New York each year, making it hard to create a safe environment during a pandemic, the company says.

Business

US jobless claims drop to 787,000, but layoffs remain high

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 787,000, a sign that job losses may have eased slightly but are still running at historically high levels.

Latest News

Business

Stocks slip on Wall Street as virus aid deal remains elusive

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Stocks closed lower on Wall Street as negotiations continue to drag on in Washington over delivering more aid for the economy.

Business

Stocks close higher as companies report solid earnings

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks closed higher Tuesday on Wall Street

Business

Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:07 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
For the first time in nearly 50 years, older workers face higher unemployment than their midcareer worker counterparts, according to a study released Tuesday by the New School university in New York City.

Business

Target announces new round of bonuses for employees amid pandemic

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT
|
By CNN Staff
Target is planning to pay out $70 million in bonuses to workers as the retail giant moves into the busy holiday shopping season.

Business

Stocks fall on Wall Street as hopes for new virus aid fade

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Stocks closed lower Monday on Wall Street as optimism fades that Washington will deliver more badly needed aid for the economy before the election next month.

Business

AP-NORC/SAP poll: 1 in 4 US workers have weighed quitting

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The coronavirus pandemic has put millions of Americans out of work, but many of those still working are fearful, distressed and stretched thin.