Central Texas man arrested in 2007 cold case murder investigation

CENTERVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Hollis Willingham, 44, of Hearne, has been arrested and charged with the murder of a Normangee man who disappeared in 2007.

He was booked into the Leon County Jail in Centerville.

Jim Craig Martin was reported missing on Aug. 7, 2007.

Investigators gathered information that suggested that he likely was killed and that his body was dumped in a rural area of Leon, Madison or Brazos counties.

In August 2018 Texas cold case investigators temporarily boosted the reward for information in the case in an attempt to generate new leads.

Martin’s mother, Kathryn, told KBTX in Bryan she’s one step closer to justice.

“In July they came to give me the news that there had been an indictment,” she said.

“I owe many people in law enforcement for going out and checking out all the leads that they have received and I appreciate it so much,” she said.

“I’d like to know what they did to him and where they put him,” said Martin. “You have to let it go and I think at some point and time I might be able to get over it but right now I want justice for my son.”

