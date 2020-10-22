Central Texas runner joins daughter for portion of grueling race

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas native inspired as a young girl to start running after watching her mother pound the pavement just won first place in her division in a grueling 102-mile run, for the last 40 miles of which she was joined by a familiar supporter—her mom.

Sarah Goodnight, 26, a 2013 Midway High School graduate, took home the gold in the 20-29 female division of the No Business 100 race through rugged terrain in Tennessee and Kentucky, which some describe more as “an obstacle course.”

Sarah started the journey at 10 a.m. last Friday and covered 60 miles before she was joined by her mom, Nancy.

The Waco woman, well-known for her athletic feats, caught a flight from Texas to Tennessee and met her daughter at the Blue Heron Mining Community deep inside Big South Fork Park.

“My mom met me at mile 62 in the middle of the night,” Sarah said.

“I think it was around 2 o’clock in the morning and she ran with me for about 14 hours through the finish line of this race. So, we had a lot of mother-daughter bonding time.”

Nancy was Sarah’s ‘pacer,’ an experienced runner allowed to join a competitor later in the race.

She helped guide her daughter through the toughest parts of the course.

“They get very confused and as I’m sure you’d imagine, exhausted,” Nancy said, explaining that pacers are also there to make sure runners eat and drink properly.

“We’re like the concierges for the runner.”

And if you ask Sarah there’s no better concierge than her mom, especially when the going got its toughest.

“When it’s mile 95 of a 100-mile run it is really nice to have your mom there to refill your water bottles for you and tell you ‘it’s going to be OK’ and ‘you’re going to make it to the finish line’ and ‘all you need to do is eat this Snickers bar,’” she said.

Nancy was there with typical mom advice and a nurturing instinct, but physically she is no average mom.

She’s exercised religiously and pushed her body to the extreme as long as Sarah can remember and it’s a path her daughter wanted to follow.

“It was very normal for me as a child to wake up in the morning to go to school and my mom has already run 10 miles that day. I didn’t know that other people’s moms didn’t run 10 miles in the morning,” she said smiling.

But she’s glad she did and thankful her mom inspired her to dream big and dig deep and run far; even 100 miles on foot.

“I’m so fortunate to have a parent who is willing to not only travel to Tennessee to meet me but also wake up in the middle of the night and go run 40 miles with me,” she said. "I don’t think I quite appreciate how rare that is. My mom was really my inspiration for joining this sport. "

“It was really nice to have her with me.”

Of the 200 competitors only around 120 finished the race and of those only 17 were female.

Sarah finished the race without sleeping in 31 hours and 46 minutes.

