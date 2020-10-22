COVID-19 death toll continues to rise in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco-McLennan County health officials Thursday reported two more deaths from COVID-19, a 75-year-old man and a 74-year-old man.

The deaths rise the virus' toll in the county to 144.

Health officials reported an additional 63 confirmed cases of the virus Thursday, none of which were from surge testing now underway.

The cases increased the county’s total to 9,695.

Forty three patients were hospitalized Thursday, 12 on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.