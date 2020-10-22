Advertisement

Killeen: New app allows parents to track school buses

Killeen ISD parents can now use an app to track their students' school bus.
Killeen ISD parents can now use an app to track their students' school bus.(KWTX)
By Hannah Hall
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Parents with children in school know how stressful it can be when they’re not sure where the bus is, or if it’s running late.

The Killeen ISD is hoping to help parents out with a new app parents can use to track the bus.

It’s called the EDULOG Parent Portal Lite app, and using the app, parents can track a school bus' location.

Parents can also set up zones on the app, so they get notifications when a bus reaches a certain area, like a neighborhood, street or even the school campus.

Edward Thomas, director of transportation services for Killeen ISD said the transportation office was getting calls about when buses would be arriving or if there would be a substitute bus driver.

Those calls were part of the reason why the district started using the app.

“Now, they don’t have to reach out to someone to have that peace of mind of knowing where the bus is,” Thomas said.

“Somebody is reaching out to them, and it’s again, real time.”

Because the app does show real time locations, Thomas said there are security measures in place to make sure only authorized people are able to use the app.

Parents or guardians have to have the specific campus code and provide information to the school.

“Once all of that has been vetted and approved, then they will provide an email address so we know who they’re working with,” Thomas said.

“Then if at any time the situation changes with the parent, campus will notify transportation and we’d go in and change their privileges.”

The app, which has a yellow icon, can be downloaded from the Apple app store or Google Play Store.

