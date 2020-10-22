Killeen: Private school needs some help to replace classroom heating and cooling units

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Oak Creek Academy, a private school on Trimmier Road in Killeen, is asking the community to donate money to replace its heating, ventilation and air

Oak Creek Academy mostly serves special needs students.

The school’s founder and principal, Dr. Tracy Hanson, said the units in six of the classrooms do not blow heat.

The school is looking to replace 25 HVAC units, a project she says will cost $190,000.

“Our HVAC system is in dire need of help,” Hanson said.

“This has been going on for two years and the units are 21 years old.”

Hanson said the teachers have been using space heaters to keep students warm when the weather’s cool.

The school is housed in a 1956 building that was once the home of Fowler Elementary School.

Just last year, the school held a fundraiser to pay for repairs to the building’s plumbing system.

Hanson said the school collected about $60,000 from that fundraiser and the plumbing repairs cost about $80,000.

Hanson said the school will allocate 10% of the donations for a scholarship fund to help families who can’t afford tuition.

“I interview five to 10 families a week and they need us but they can’t afford us and that’s what I lose sleep about,” Hanson said.

“These kids are making great strides and it’s just not fair that it’s not free.”

Oak Creek Academy’s tuition is $8,600 a year.

Hanson said 75% of the school’s revenue is used to pay staff members who teach kindergarten through 12th grade.

Oak Creek Academy has raised $7,905 toward its $190,000 goal, as of Wednesday evening.

Donations may be made online.

