Man arrested in connection with Woodway H-E-B robbery

Woodway PSD detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging 63 year old Delbert Bustos of Azle, TX with Robbery in connection with his involvement in a September 3, 2020 incident at the H‑E‑B grocery store located at 9100 Woodway Dr.
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WOODWAY, Texas (KWTX) - An Azle, Texas man has been arrested and charged with robbery in connection with with his involvement in a September 3, 2020 incident at the H‑E‑B grocery store located at 9100 Woodway Dr.

63 year-old Delbert Bustos is currently being held in the Tarrant County Jail where the warrant was served.

According to the Woodway Police Department, Bustos approached the customer service center, stated he was armed, and demanded cash.

He was able to escape with the money.

In a Facebook post, police say Woodway detectives worked with several agencies over the past month and were able to connect Bustos with several similar incidents throughout Texas.

