Paul McCartney will release new album in December

NEW YORK (AP) - A lot of people used their time in pandemic lockdown to finish those projects they never got around to doing.

So did Paul McCartney.

He says he had a lot of songs that he did not have time to finish, so he polished them up for his own amusement, not thinking he would release them.

The result is the album “McCartney 3.” Like his “McCartney” album in 1970 and his “McCartney 2” album from 1980,

McCartney played all the instruments himself.

It comes out digitally, on CD and on vinyl Dec. 11.

For the hardcore fan, there will be a limited “333” vinyl edition made of recycled vinyl copies of the “McCartney” and “McCartney 2” albums.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.