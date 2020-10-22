Restaurant Report Card for October 22, 2020

(KWTX) - Jack in the Box #3814 at 1525 North Interstate 35 in Bellmead got a 90 during a recent inspection.

The health worker noted the ice scoop was stored in the wrong place, the men’s and women’s restrooms were dirty, and the first aid kit was empty, which could be a problem if there was an accident or injury.

The restaurant passed a re-inspection.

McDonald’s at 3700 South Clear Creek in Killeen got a 95 on a recent inspection.

According to the health worker, the area under the fryers needed to be cleaned because of the oil residue and food particles.

There was also mold on the ice machine and the metal rack inside the cooler.

La Fiesta at 3815 Franklin Ave. in Waco got a 96 on a recent inspection.

Adhesive strips on the vent hood above the grill were peeling and falling while food was being prepared.

Also, some food was stored in the wrong types of containers.

Experts say this can affect how well it’s preserved.

This week’s Clean Plate Award goes to Lula Jane’s at 406 Elm Ave. in Waco.

This cute spot was the first new business to open on historic Elm after nearly a decade of dead, unused spaces.

Helping revitalize the neighborhood and pleasing your palate, what’s not good to say about that?

The menu constantly changes, so no monotony here.

The ingredients are fresh and on the healthier side.

If you do want to splurge on carbs and sugar, recently the Buckingham Palace Cake or a three-layer Apple Spice Cake with Caramel Buttercream Ganache were crowd-pleasers.

Again, the menu is every changing, which is exciting for folks looking to satisfy their taste buds.

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.