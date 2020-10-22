September existing home sales climb 9.5%, highest since ’06

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Sales of existing homes climbed 9.4% in September, the National Association of Realtors said Thursday, the latest sign that the housing market remains red hot despite the coronavirus pandemic.

On a seasonally-adjusted rate, the selling pace of existing homes climbed to 6.54 million annualized units.

That is the highest level for that metric since February 2006, at the peak of the previous housing bubble.

