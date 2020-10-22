Short-video app Quibi calls it quits

CYBERSPACE (AP) - What started out as a short-video app is turning out to be a short-timer app.

While the site got a lot of buzz at the start it didn’t attract a lot of paying customers.

Quibi, short for “quick bites,” was set up to appeal to those who were out and about and watching video on their phones.

Quibi officials blame the failure of the startup on the pandemic, which left people home for long stretches where they were more likely to watch longer pieces, not shorter ones.

