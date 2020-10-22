Texas restaurant to host meet and greet with McCloskey couple

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cook’s Garage is hosting a meet and greet with the McCloskey couple who pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

The event is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m.

Congressman Jodey Arrington will be in attendance to introduce Mark and Patricia McCloskey.

The event is free and open to the public.

A lunch buffet will be available for $12 to $15 a plate.

Attendees are asked to RSVP by Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.