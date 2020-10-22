Texas restaurant to host meet and greet with McCloskey couple
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cook’s Garage is hosting a meet and greet with the McCloskey couple who pointed guns at protesters in St. Louis on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.
The event is scheduled to begin at 12:00 p.m.
Congressman Jodey Arrington will be in attendance to introduce Mark and Patricia McCloskey.
The event is free and open to the public.
A lunch buffet will be available for $12 to $15 a plate.
Attendees are asked to RSVP by Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020.
