Three including infant die in head-on crash on rural Texas road

Three people including an infant are dead after a head-on crash on a rural road in Texas. (File)(KY3)
By KOSA
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Three people were killed in a crash Wednesday morning west of Midland.

The victims have been identified as Marlene Olivas, 25, Magdaly Olivas, who was 9 months old, and Glenn Juarez, 30.

According to DPS, the crash happened on FM 181 four miles north of Goldspring at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash involved a GMC Terrain, a Ford F-250, an 18-wheeler, and a Chevrolet Silverado. Marlene and Magdaly Olivas were in the GMC Terrain while Juarez was driving the Chevrolet Silverado.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the GMC Terrain was traveling south on FM 181 while the other three vehicles were traveling north.

DPS says that the GMC Terrain crossed the center line and entered the northbound lane where it sideswiped two of the vehicles before crashing into the Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

Marlene, Magdaly and Juarez were pronounced dead at the scene.

The people in the other two vehicles were not hurt in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

