Two Cold Fronts Coming, One of Which Will Bring CHILLY Temperatures

It’ll be warm and muggy again this evening with temperatures in the mid 80′s until after sunset. We dip to the mid 70′s afterwards, with morning lows around 70° right before the cold front arrives. We’ll start seeing some spotty showers to the northwest after 1am, with some mist and drizzle being seen for most areas during the morning commute. The front will start moving in around 9am, getting halfway through our viewing area around 11am. Scattered rain will accompany the front through the afternoon, with everything south of us late afternoon. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the mid 60′s, with the 50′s expected during the evening.

We’ll have a nice start to the weekend with highs in the upper 60′s during the afternoon, but another Sunday warmup will bring highs into the mid 80′s to close out the weekend. However, another cold front moves in on Monday, this one bringing better rain chances throughout the day and colder temperatures. We’ll be in the 50′s Monday afternoon after the front moves out, with a disturbance behind the front bringing good rain chances on Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see highs around 50° on those days too.

