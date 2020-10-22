Wild Temperature Swings Over The Next 7 Days

Two strong cold fronts will swing through Central Texas over the coming days and we’re expecting temperatures to change each day, from one day to the next, starting today through the middle of next week! Today’s weather won’t change from yesterday and we’re expecting morning clouds to give way to some afternoon sunshine. Morning temperatures will start out a bit cooler in the mid-to-upper 60s but will warm into the mid-to-upper 80s late today. Overnight temperatures will once again only fall into the upper 60s and low 70s, but a strong cold front will move through during the day. The cold front will bring us a 30% chance of rain, especially in the morning near and west of I-35, but it’ll also bring falling temperatures during the day. Highs tomorrow will likely be reached in the late morning or early afternoon before the front arrives as we warm into the upper 70s and low 80s. As the front moves through, temperatures should quickly and steadily drop from the 70s and 80s into the 50s and 60s!

Clouds are expected to linger behind Friday’s front keeping temperatures mostly flat during the overnight hours in the upper 40s and low-to-mid 50s. With only partial clearing of our skies during the day, afternoon highs Saturday should be kept in check in the mid-to-upper 60s. If clouds don’t break at all, temperatures could be even cooler than that in the low 60s. Since we are expecting some sunshine, we are expecting a bit of an afternoon warm up. Speaking of warm ups, that’s coming on Sunday! Morning temperatures will start out in the upper 50s but gusty south winds will boost temperatures right back into the mid 80s. An arctic cold front should slide into Central Texas before sunrise Monday. Temperatures Monday will likely be warmest before sunrise and should drop into the upper 40s and 50s during the day with a 30% chance of rain.

Next week’s forecast is still a bit murky because we are unsure about how much rain Central Texas will see. Forecast model data continues to show a storm system developing over the 4 Corners region late Tuesday before it moves through Central Texas Wednesday. This storm system is expected to bump rain chances to 40% late Tuesday and to near 50% Wednesday. In anticipation of widespread clouds and some scattered rain, temperatures Tuesday are expected to be in the low-to-mid 50s before they drop into the upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday afternoon as better rain chances arrive. As the storm system departs late next week, temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Next week’s forecast is NOT set in stone and will change over the coming days. If we grow more confident in widespread rain late Tuesday and Wednesday, we could realistically see temperatures stay in the 40s next Wednesday. If the storm system doesn’t materialize, highs will be much warmer than forecast as we quickly rebound from the low-to-mid 50s Tuesday into the 60s and 70s late in the week. Wintry weather is still highly unlikely in Central Texas.

