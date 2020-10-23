Advertisement

Annual Halloween event continues, but with a few changes

In years past costumed children and their families have strolled through the center’s parking lot, plucking treats from decorated trunks, but this year, participants will drive from trunk-to-trunk.
By Julie Hays
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – Waco’s Elite Therapy Center is again teaming up with No Limitations, a nonprofit that offers sports and other activities for those with special needs, to hold its annual sensory friendly Trunk-or-Treat event on Sunday, but with some adjustments to keep families safe.

“With COVID taking so many things away this year, we are excited that we have found a way to do it in a safe, social distanced environment,” said Kari McKown, owner of Elite Therapy Center.

In years past costumed children and their families have strolled through the center’s parking lot, plucking treats from decorated trunks.

But this year, participants will drive from trunk-to-trunk in the Elite Therapy Center parking lot at 601 West Loop 340 in Waco, allowing for fun while in the safety of their own vehicles.

“This year we will be doing it in reverse. We will bring the treats to you,” McKown said.

Trick-or-treaters with last names starting with letters A-K are asked to come from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and last names staring with letters L-Z from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We usually called it trunk-or-treat but since we’re doing it in reverse, we’re calling it treat-to-trunk,” McKown said.

The community has once again stepped up as dozens of organizations will be there with decorated trunks and treats in hand.

“The kids will be able to drive through wearing costumes or not and receive a trick-or-treat goody from all our 18 vendors,” McKown said.

“This is always such a fun event.  We have a lot of community involvement with vendors and businesses from all over Waco participating and providing treats for the kids and this year will be no different.”

There is a registration link on Elite Therapy’s website, but registration isn’t required to participate.

