Head-on highway crash between Jeep, RV near local church leaves 1 dead

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - One person died Friday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 190 involving a Jeep and an RV between Heidenheimer and Rogers south of Temple, Texas Department of Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard confirmed.

The Jeep was westbound on U.S. 190 when the driver lost control and the SUV crossed into the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with the Winnebago RV.

The driver of the Jeep died at the scene.

The accident was reported at around 10:20 a.m. Friday on U.S. 190 near Pritchard Road as a cold front pushed through the region, producing heavy rain.

The RV slammed into and snapped a power pole after the collision.

The SUV and the RV came to rest near the Heidenheimer Church of Christ.

Further details weren’t immediately available.

