Authorities ask for public’s help in search for missing Texas woman
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a woman missing since early October.
Brittney Nichole Aguirre, 27, has been known to leave for a few days at a time, but until now she’s always returned, her family told KLTV in Tyler.
She’s 5-foot-4 and weighs about 240 pounds.
She requires medication for various conditions.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Rusk at (903) 683-2271.
