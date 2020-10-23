Authorities ask for public’s help in search for missing Texas woman

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a woman missing since early October.

Brittney Nichole Aguirre, 27, has been known to leave for a few days at a time, but until now she’s always returned, her family told KLTV in Tyler.

She’s 5-foot-4 and weighs about 240 pounds.

She requires medication for various conditions.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Rusk at (903) 683-2271.

