Authorities ask for public’s help in search for missing Texas woman

Brittney Nichole Aguirre, 27, has been missing since early October.
Brittney Nichole Aguirre, 27, has been missing since early October.(KLTV)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in the search for a woman missing since early October.

Brittney Nichole Aguirre, 27, has been known to leave for a few days at a time, but until now she’s always returned, her family told KLTV in Tyler.

She’s 5-foot-4 and weighs about 240 pounds.

She requires medication for various conditions.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Rusk at (903) 683-2271.

