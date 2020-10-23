Central Texas woman accused of robbing 2 banks at gunpoint sentenced

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Eboni Siamone McMurray, 23, of Killeen, who was accused of robbing two local banks at gunpoint, has been sentenced to 205 months in federal prison, ordered to pay $5,887 in restitution and to spend five years on supervised release after completing her prison term.

McMurray pleaded guilty in June in U.S. District Court in Waco to two counts of bank robbery and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence in connection with the Jan. 24 robbery of the First Texas Bank in Killeen and the Feb. 12 robbery of First National Bank Texas in Killeen.

In the first robbery, McMurray approached a teller, removed a handgun from her bag, pulled the handgun slide as if chambering a round and demanded money.

In the second, she demanded that the teller “fill the bag” and the pointed her gun directly at the employee, told her she had five seconds to comply and then started counting down from five, according to court records.

Investigators used surveillance video to identify McMurray’s vehicle after the second robbery and she was arrested the next day at her home.

She's been in federal custody since the arrest.

