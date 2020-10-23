Advertisement

Chilly Evening... Another Strong Cold Front Early Next Week!

By Brady Taylor
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Today’s strong cold front is going to lead to a windy and chilly evening across Central Texas. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s in most locations. The breeze will stay steady throughout the night, so we may deal with wind chills in the upper 30s in a few locations early Saturday morning.

Partly cloudy skies remain in place during the day and that’ll keep temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s for highs! Although we’re expecting below normal temperatures to start the weekend, gusty south winds return Sunday and boost highs back into the mid 80s. Another cold front swings through Monday morning and is expected to drop temperatures from the 60s and 70s in the morning into the upper 40s and 50s during the afternoon with a 50% chance of rain. We are anticipating cooler weather for much of next week with highs in the 50s and 60s being accompanied by some rain chances, but there’s still some question marks as to how cold it’ll get. Next week’s forecast, especially Wednesday, hinges on how far into Texas an upper-level storm system moves. If it moves directly through the area, expect highs only in the upper 40s and 50s with widespread rain. If it moves a bit to the north of our area, rain chances would be lower and we could see temperatures rebound back into the 70s (albeit briefly).

