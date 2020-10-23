Dropping Temperatures Today, Another Strong Front Next Week

Be sure to have an umbrella and a coat handy today as you leave for work even though you likely won’t need it as you leave the house this morning. Temperatures this morning will start out in the low-to-mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies overhead. Although we could see a stray shower or two this morning, the better rain chances arrive later in the morning as a cold front swings through. As the front moves into the area after 9 AM, we’re expecting to see a few scattered showers and storms west of I-35. By lunch time, the cold front and scattered storms will be near I-35. The front will push east of I-35 during the afternoon and should clear the area by 5 PM this afternoon. Scattered showers and storms are expected along the front and while some of those storms may be on the strong side with occasional gusty winds and some small hail, severe weather is not anticipated. As for temperatures, we’re expecting to see temperatures drop from the 70s this morning into the 50s and 60s west of I-35 by lunch time. Cities and towns east of I-35 will still be able to warm into the upper 70s and 80s before they drop into the 60s this afternoon as the front passes through. By the end of the day, we’re expecting temperatures to range from the mid 50s near Highway 281 to the upper 50s and low 60s near I-35. East of I-35, temperatures will be a touch warmer but still cooler in the low-to-mid 60s. Mostly cloudy skies are expected behind today’s front with gusty north winds nearing 25 MPH.

Today’s front will drop temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s tomorrow morning with partly cloudy skies overhead. Partly cloudy skies remain in place during the day and that’ll keep temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s for highs! Although we’re expecting below normal temperatures to start the weekend, gusty south winds return Sunday and boost highs back into the mid 80s. Another cold front swings through Monday morning and is expected to drop temperatures from the 60s and 70s in the morning into the upper 40s and 50s during the afternoon with a 50% chance of rain. We are anticipating cooler weather for much of next week with highs in the 50s and 60s being accompanied by some rain chances, but there’s still some question marks as to how cold it’ll get. Next week’s forecast, especially Wednesday, hinges on how far into Texas an upper-level storm system moves. If it moves directly through the area, expect highs only in the upper 40s and 50s with widespread rain. If it moves a bit to the north of our area, rain chances would be lower and we could see temperatures rebound back into the 70s (albeit briefly).

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.