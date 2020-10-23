Advertisement

Fiasco over pope’s cut civil union quote intensifies impact

Pope Francis attends a inter-religious ceremony for peace in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli, in Rome Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
Pope Francis attends a inter-religious ceremony for peace in the Basilica of Santa Maria in Aracoeli, in Rome Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020(Source: AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROME (AP) - The world premiere of a documentary on Pope Francis was supposed to have been a bright spot for a papacy locked down by pandemic and besieged by a corruption scandal.

But the red carpet rollout of “Francesco” has been anything but bright.

There’s evidence that the Vatican censored the pope last year by deleting his endorsement of same-sex civil unions from an interview, only to have the footage resurface in the documentary.

Aside from the firestorm the remarks created, the fiasco has once again put the spotlight on the Vatican’s often self-inflicted communications wounds and Francis' willingness to push his own agenda, even at the expense of pushback from conservatives.

That pushback was swift and came from predictable corners.

