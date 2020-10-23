Advertisement

It’s official: Central Texas Amazon facility will create 1,000 new jobs

Amazon's Waco fulfillment center will employ 1,000.
Amazon's Waco fulfillment center will employ 1,000.(Amazon photo)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Oct. 23, 2020
WACO, Texas (KWTX) – The 700,000-square-foot robotic fulfillment center Amazon is building in Waco will create 1,000 new jobs that will pay a minimum of $15 an hour and will include comprehensive budgets and as much as 20 weeks of maternal and parental paid leave, company officials said Friday.

“We are excited for our future in Central Texas, and for what this means for our customers as we continue to grow. We’d also like to thank local and state leaders for their strong support in making this project possible,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s vice president of global customer fulfillment.

The center, under construction on a more than 90-acre site at 2000 Exchange Parkway west of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, is scheduled to open next year.

“This facility is the latest milestone in the strong partnership between Amazon and Texas, and I look forward to seeing the prosperity this facility will bring to the Waco community,” said Gov. Greg Abbott, who was in Waco for the official announcement Friday.

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce, the Waco-McLennan County Economic Development Corp. and the Waco Industrial Foundation worked together to attract Amazon.

This is an especially exciting economic development success for the City of Waco and our entire region," Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver said.

“Amazon’s investment and commitment to job growth in Waco will help drive our economic recovery forward,” he said.

