More fire restrictions imposed as New Mexico waits for rain

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - More national forests are imposing fire restrictions as New Mexico waits for some much needed rain.

The Cibola National Forest is implementing the first stage of restrictions Friday on the Mount Taylor, Magdalena, Mountainair and Sandia ranger districts.

That means no campfires or fireworks and smoking is limited to developed recreation sites, barren areas or inside vehicles or buildings.

The Carson and Santa Fe national forests also are enacting restrictions.

Officials say the risk of unseasonal wildfires across northern New Mexico is widespread.

The Gila forest in southern New Mexico also warned of high to very high fire danger.

