Teenage Texas girl dies after beating, sexual assault

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A GoFundMe page has been started for the family of a Midland girl who died after her family says she was beaten and sexually assaulted.

Jasmine Melendez, 15, was attacked on Tuesday afternoon.

She was taken to a hospital in Dallas, where she passed away from her injuries.

The Midland High School softball team is also raising money to help Jasmine’s family.

Midland authorities released a statement late Thursday afternoon that said police were investigating a case involving a juvenile.

Police did not release any other information on their investigation.

The Midland ISD addressed the situation during Thursday’s Unified Command Team press conference but also shared no details.

“I don’t have further information on that unfortunate situation, absolutely tragic situation, our hearts and our sympathies are certainly with that family,” said Dr. Katie Atkins, Midland ISD’s chief of Staff.

“I don’t have further information to share with this group at this time.”

