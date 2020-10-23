Advertisement

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton securities fraud case to continue in Collin County

Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the flight line for Vice President Mike Pence to arrive at Love Field in Dallas, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DALLAS (AP) - A judge has ordered the criminal case against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton returned to his home county in a legal victory for the Republican.

Judge Jason Luong ruled that the securities fraud case should continue in Collin County, north of Dallas. The case had been moved to Houston.

Paxton pleaded not guilty in 2015 and the case has been stalled for years over legal challenges.

A lawyer for Paxton says the defense looks forward to resolving the issue.

The decision comes after members of the attorney general’s staff accused him of committing unrelated crimes in pursuing an investigation of claims by a wealthy political donor.

